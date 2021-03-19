Lowell Intros Display Mount for Two-Post, Four-Post Racks

The What: Lowell’s DMR-19 is an adjustable mount for flat-panel displays and LCD monitors up to 23.9 inches.

Lowell DMR19

The What Else: The DMR-19 is designed to be ideal for use with two- or four-post racks in control rooms or AV settings. While Lowell had previously developed display mounts to accommodate custom requests, the new mount will be offered as a standard model in its Rackware line of rack accessories.

The DMR-19 (19 in. x 5 in. x 4U) features a sturdy steel center plate that can be mounted flush or recessed (up to about 4 inches) on the steel mounting ears. Vertical adjustment slots are sized to fit a 75mm or 100mm VESA mounting hole pattern, while multiple access points allow for easy access to a variety of input/output locations.

The Bottom Line: The DMR-19, which features a smooth black powder epoxy finish, is scheduled to begin shipping in May 2021.