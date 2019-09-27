Lorne Trottier Acquires Full Ownership of Matrox

Lorne Trottier, co-founder of Matrox, has acquired 100 percent ownership of the Matrox group of companies—including its three divisions: Matrox Imaging, Matrox Graphics, and Matrox Video.

Lorne Trottier

“This next phase represents a renewed commitment to our valued customers, suppliers, and business partners, as well as to our 700 dedicated employees worldwide,” said Trottier. “At Matrox, our culture is defined by our passion for technological innovation and product development. We maintain the highest degree of corporate responsibility vis-a-vis production quality and industry standards. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments over our 40-plus-year history and would like to thank my co-founder for his contributions.”

“I look forward to championing a corporate culture defined by forward-thinking business practices, transparency, and teamwork. I am excited to lead this great organization as we implement growth initiatives," he added. "Matrox is a great Canadian success story. We owe this success and our bright prospects to the talented and dedicated people at all levels of this organization.”

Stikeman Elliott LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal counsel to Trottier in connection with the transaction, while Canaccord Genuity Group acted as M&A advisors to Trottier.