L’Oréal Poland Redefines the Modern Workplace

By
( )
published

A cutting-edge environment is brought to life through a sophisticated AV integration by AV Architektura, with Jupiter Systems' Pana displays playing a pivotal role.

Designed to support dynamic collaboration, video conferencing, and interactive training sessions, this cutting-edge environment was brought to life through a sophisticated AV integration by AV Architektura, with Jupiter Systems&#039; Pana displays playing a pivotal role in achieving the workspace&#039;s vision.
(Image credit: Lukasz Zgraja – SimpleAV)

L’Oréal Poland has redefined the modern office space with its new Innovative Creative Workspace in Warsaw. Designed to support dynamic collaboration, video conferencing, and interactive training sessions, this cutting-edge environment was brought to life through a sophisticated AV integration by AV Architektura, with Jupiter Systems' Pana displays playing a pivotal role in achieving the workspace's vision.

As a global leader in beauty and cosmetics, L’Oréal required a space that was aesthetically aligned with its brand and technologically advanced. The goal was to create a multi-functional environment that could seamlessly accommodate hybrid meetings, high-quality video recordings, and interactive workshops. One of the primary challenges was finding large-format displays that supported an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, ensuring an immersive and effective workspace for both in-person and remote collaboration.

Jupiter Pana 105T and Pana 34 monitors were selected as the centerpieces of the AV system

(Image credit: Lukasz Zgraja – SimpleAV)

To meet these challenges, Jupiter Pana 105T and Pana 34 monitors were selected as the centerpieces of the AV system, and a number of standout features within the finished installation would not have been possible without them: The ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio of the Pana 105T (105 inches) and Pana 34 (34 inches) displays delivered an expansive digital canvas, ideal for hybrid collaboration and high-definition content sharing; high 5K resolution ensured superior image quality, which is crucial for L’Oréal’s work with high-precision color and design; daisy chain connectivity enabled efficient signal distribution, reducing the need for additional AV hardware; the interactive capabilities of the Pana 34 monitors allowed direct annotation, making creative meetings and training sessions more engaging; seamless integration of Jupiter Systems' displays proved game-changing in configuring the space to support multiple functions; and the mounting of the Pana 105T on a custom mobile system allowed repositioning within a 3m range, ensuring adaptability for different meeting formats.

[On Hybrid Work 2024: Jupiter Systems]

The integration of Jupiter Systems’ displays transformed L’Oréal’s Warsaw workspace into a state-of-the-art creative hub. The Pana displays played a critical role in enabling fluid content sharing, seamless hybrid collaboration, and high-quality video experiences. The installation has set a benchmark for AV innovation in corporate office environments, demonstrating how cutting-edge display technology can enhance productivity, collaboration, and engagement.

For AV integrators and AV/IT managers looking for inspiration, L’Oréal Poland’s project is a prime example of how Jupiter Systems’ Pana displays can help redefine workspace functionality. Whether for corporate offices, training centers, or hybrid collaboration spaces, Jupiter’s ultra-wide, high-resolution displays provide a future-proof solution that blends technology with creativity.

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 

More about installations
James A. Byrne Courthouse with AVoIP solutions.

Order in the Court... Via AVoIP and Visionary Solutions
The control room at Mediaset S.p.A with ton of TVs.

How Evertz Modernizes Playout and Channel Origination for Mediaset S.p.A
James A. Byrne Courthouse with AVoIP solutions.

Order in the Court... Via AVoIP and Visionary Solutions
See more latest
Most Popular
James A. Byrne Courthouse with AVoIP solutions.
Order in the Court... Via AVoIP and Visionary Solutions
The control room at Mediaset S.p.A with ton of TVs.
How Evertz Modernizes Playout and Channel Origination for Mediaset S.p.A
FedExForum’s new L-Acoustics arrays are also being used by touring music artists, including Memphis native Justin Timberlake.
Memphis Grizzlies’ Den Roars with L-Acoustics
Mónica Fernández, nsign.tv
Is Google Making a Digital Signage Move?
Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE
Roadmap 2025: IHSE
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Workplace Realities 2025
AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Workplace 2025
The new LED display at Mt. SAC Stadium Complex and the sunsets on the football field.
Mt. San Antonio College Turns to Extron for Pro AV Renovation
Founder of KV2 Audio George Krampera Sr. in a black and white photo in front of a concert stage.
Audio Industry Mourns the Loss of George Krampera, Founder of KV2 Audio
Riedel solutions power a revamped control room shown here with colorful monitors alit.
How Riedel Boosts Production to Aid Canadian Broadcaster’s Disaster Recovery
Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, DPA Microphones
Executive Q&A: Big Changes at DPA Microphones