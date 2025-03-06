L’Oréal Poland Redefines the Modern Workplace

L’Oréal Poland has redefined the modern office space with its new Innovative Creative Workspace in Warsaw. Designed to support dynamic collaboration, video conferencing, and interactive training sessions, this cutting-edge environment was brought to life through a sophisticated AV integration by AV Architektura, with Jupiter Systems' Pana displays playing a pivotal role in achieving the workspace's vision.

As a global leader in beauty and cosmetics, L’Oréal required a space that was aesthetically aligned with its brand and technologically advanced. The goal was to create a multi-functional environment that could seamlessly accommodate hybrid meetings, high-quality video recordings, and interactive workshops. One of the primary challenges was finding large-format displays that supported an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, ensuring an immersive and effective workspace for both in-person and remote collaboration.

(Image credit: Lukasz Zgraja – SimpleAV)

To meet these challenges, Jupiter Pana 105T and Pana 34 monitors were selected as the centerpieces of the AV system, and a number of standout features within the finished installation would not have been possible without them: The ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio of the Pana 105T (105 inches) and Pana 34 (34 inches) displays delivered an expansive digital canvas, ideal for hybrid collaboration and high-definition content sharing; high 5K resolution ensured superior image quality, which is crucial for L’Oréal’s work with high-precision color and design; daisy chain connectivity enabled efficient signal distribution, reducing the need for additional AV hardware; the interactive capabilities of the Pana 34 monitors allowed direct annotation, making creative meetings and training sessions more engaging; seamless integration of Jupiter Systems' displays proved game-changing in configuring the space to support multiple functions; and the mounting of the Pana 105T on a custom mobile system allowed repositioning within a 3m range, ensuring adaptability for different meeting formats.

The integration of Jupiter Systems’ displays transformed L’Oréal’s Warsaw workspace into a state-of-the-art creative hub. The Pana displays played a critical role in enabling fluid content sharing, seamless hybrid collaboration, and high-quality video experiences. The installation has set a benchmark for AV innovation in corporate office environments, demonstrating how cutting-edge display technology can enhance productivity, collaboration, and engagement.

For AV integrators and AV/IT managers looking for inspiration, L’Oréal Poland’s project is a prime example of how Jupiter Systems’ Pana displays can help redefine workspace functionality. Whether for corporate offices, training centers, or hybrid collaboration spaces, Jupiter’s ultra-wide, high-resolution displays provide a future-proof solution that blends technology with creativity.