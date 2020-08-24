Live, remote or hybrid? Consider the financial impacts. (University Business)

"This academic year is looking quite a bit different from years past. Instead of publishing fall football and volleyball schedules, universities and colleges are publishing CDC guidelines for campus disinfection protocols in the face of COVID-19. And that’s for the institutions that are reopening in some capacity. Some are not reopening in person at all."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No matter what your institution has planned for this semester, one thing is almost certain: it will likely look and feel very different from fall last year. This University Business article discusses the potential financial consequences, though the physical safety of all campus stakeholders is far more important at the end of the day.