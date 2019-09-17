Lines Blur Between K-12 and College: What It Means for IT Leaders (EdTech Magazine)

"In July 2019, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing school districts to offer up to five 'cyber snow days' per year instead of canceling classes."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Remote learning isn't just happening in higher ed. As school districts become more comfortable in digital realms, they start shaping the expectations of future college students. This means prospective students have more proficiencies and will likely be more interested in an institution's technology offerings.