Lightware Appoints New Vice President of Business Development for the Americas

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) recently introduced Clint Hoffman as vice president of business development for the Americas. Hoffman will establish and build customer relationships and support business development with global enterprise partners.

“I am delighted to welcome Clint to our team at Lightware Visual Engineering,” said Jason Tirado, president of Lightware Visual Engineering. “Clint is well-recognized throughout the AV industry for his leadership over the last three decades. He will be instrumental in supporting Lightware’s continued growth and business success globally.”

Clint Hoffman (Image credit: Lightware)

Hoffman has more than 35 years of success in sales, marketing, operations, and product development in the Pro AV industry. Hoffman has worked with many industry-leading manufacturers, including Sony, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, and Kramer Electronics. Most recently, Hoffman served as the president and country manager for Kramer North America. During his two decades at Kramer, Hoffman was instrumental in channel and brand development strategy and product development success.

Hoffman brings a background in promoting and championing the professional audiovisual industry through his leadership at AVIXA International. Hoffman is currently an adjunct faculty member of AVIXA International. Previously, he has served as chairman of the AVIXA Membership Committee, a member of the steering committee of the AVIXA Exhibitors Committee, a member of the AVIXA Foundation Board, and vice chairman of the AVIXA Manufacturers Committee.

“Lightware has grown exponentially over the last few years,” noted Hoffman. “Lightware’s world-class signal management products are designed to deliver unparalleled quality and reliability in AV applications. Their investment in innovation and product excellence has positioned Lightware for continued accelerated growth. I am thrilled to bring my experience and deep relationships in the AV industry to grow and support Lightware’s ever increasing number of global enterprise partners.”