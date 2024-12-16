Lights! Camera! Action! LG Shines at Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room

LG Electronics has enhanced the viewing experience at the new Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in Los Angeles' Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room. As the official technology partner of the new center, the LG Miraclass DVLED Cinema Screen was installed to bring new opportunities and cinematic experiences to members of SAG-AFTRA.

The Streep Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility that will serve as an educational hub and creative home for all 160,000 SAG-AFTRA artists. Named in honor of Actors’ Council member and longtime Foundation supporter Meryl Streep, the Center features voiceover recording sound booths, on-camera recording studios, tech labs, an editing bay and instructional classrooms, all equipped with advanced commercial displays provided by LG Electronics USA.

According to SAG-AFTRA Foundation executive director Cyd Wilson, the Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room Powered by LG is “the crown jewel” of the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists. “This intimate screening room and educational space,” she said, “will host over 200 film and television screenings each year with Q&A sessions featuring the greatest actors, directors, producers, show runners and influencers in the entertainment industry who will speak about their current projects and their careers to an audience of SAG-AFTRA performers.”

The 200-inch 4K LG Miraclass display installed in the screening room is designed to deliver incredible picture quality and performance by combining 24-bit color processing with LG’s latest self-emissive LED pixels to reproduce 68.7 billion colors and near-perfect blacks, enabling outstanding contrast and accuracy for every film and visual style. Because each pixel is identical and lit individually, the screens exhibit brightness uniformity all the way to the last corner pixel, solving a key drawbacks of single-source projection solutions.

Beyond the giant screening room display, other LG commercial display innovations are showcased throughout the Meryl Streep Center. The lobby and main classroom both feature LG 86-inch UHD “high haze” displays, while five 65-inch UHD displays are installed in the reception, programs, production, voiceover and greenroom areas. With a brightness of up to 500 nits, these high-performance displays deliver clear content and attract attention, making them ideal for presentations and communications throughout the center.

“LG is proud to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s education mission as the exclusive display provider for the incredible new Meryl Streep Center,” said David Bacher, LG Electronics USA’s head of business solutions marketing. “In addition to the dozen LG displays throughout the center, the screening room’s LG Miraclass screen provides a cutting-edge cinema presentation space that eliminates the need for a projection booth and creates new seating and cinema design options.”