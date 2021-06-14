Lifesize Enhances Cloud Contact Center and Meeting Solutions

The What: Lifesize is introducing significant updates to its comprehensive cloud contact center and collaboration suite as part of its Spring 2021 product release cycle.

The What Else: New capabilities for the Lifesize CxEngage cloud contact center platform focused on extending channels for digital engagement, boosting agent productivity, and enabling supervisors with better evaluation and coaching. Customers can now initiate two-way WhatsApp conversations with the contact center, making it the newest channel on which agents can instantly reply to customer issues. CxEngage also now features a new type of capacity rule that defines the percentage of an agent’s capacity allocated to each type of interaction, thereby boosting agent productivity.

Enhancing the CxQM quality management portion of the CxEngage suite, supervisors can now evaluate agents on their web chat interactions and gain real-time insights for interactions agents are handling, all of which is beneficial for coaching.

Lifesize Connect, now generally available, enables users to join meetings with their Lifesize Icon 300, Icon 500, or Icon 700 room systems and laptop (BYOD) on popular cloud video meeting services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, and more. This openness eliminates the need for any additional hardware components.

In collaborative meetings utilizing Lifesize Kaptivo digital whiteboarding, customers now benefit from timeline editing, export of the timeline to Microsoft PowerPoint files, and multi-language detection and expanded language support for optical character recognition (OCR) in the Lifesize Kaptivo app.

The Bottom Line: Lifesize solutions are designed to enable businesses to take advantage of the new challenges and opportunities presented in shifting work environments by better serving their customers and through enhanced collaboration.