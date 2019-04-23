Libraries Use Cloud and Other Tech to Reimagine Traditional Services (EdTech Magazine)

"Libraries hold a unique position in academia. As repositories of knowledge, their core functions have endured largely unchanged for centuries. But to stay relevant, they must adapt."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Exciting and imaginative ways to harness the power of new technologies to enhance the libary experience. I was particularly interested in OU's beta test of the open-source Measure the Future Project in which IoT meets webcam magic. The possibilites are endless, and they are not outside of the realm of possibility. Libraries have proven their agile nature over the years. Check this out and be inspired for next-gen library spaces.