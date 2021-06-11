Liberty AV Solutions Joins SDVoE Alliance

Liberty AV Solutions— provider of infrastructure, connectivity, and hardware solutions—has joined the SDVOE Alliance as an adopting member. The company will work toward the organization’s goals of standardizing the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and creating an ecosystem around SDVoE technology that allows software to define AV applications.

“Pro AV is in the midst of an inevitable shift away from point-to-point and traditional matrix connectivity to AV-over-IP solutions, and with this membership we are aligning ourselves with the leading platform for networked AV,” said Kevin Peterman, director of product management/development at Liberty AV Solutions. “We look forward to working with the other members of the alliance and system integrators who can take advantage of our complete range of SDVoE hardware, bulk wire and cable, premade cables, bulk and premade fiber, connectors, adaptors, plates and panels, tools, and electronics in their SDVoE system deployments. We are also launching an industry-leading software designed to complement the SDVoE hardware by making systems easy to deploy and providing all of the information the commissioning individual needs. System configuration, system control, and analytics reporting will all be part of this new platform.”

“Infrastructure is vitally important in the convergence of AV and IT,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Strong partners like Liberty ensure that we can meet the needs of our collective customers for high-performance, reliable and cost-effective AV-over-IP network installations in all the markets we serve—from education, healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment to government, military, industrial, and control room applications.”