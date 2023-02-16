LG Debuts Three New ProBeam Projectors for Pro AV Installations

LG Business Solutions (opens in new tab) introduced three new high-definition projectors specifically designed to satisfy the needs of schools, corporate offices, government facilities, business travelers, field sales personnel and more. These new models deliver long operational lifespan and up to 7,000 lumens of brightness for use in sun-lit environments.

According to Tom Carroll, sales director at LG Business Solutions, the three new projectors deliver premium performance at various price points to give technology decision makers more options when selecting a projector.

“The laser and LED projectors we launched today deliver optimized performance for all commercial and business needs,” Carroll said. “These new projectors are some of the most powerful, flexible and cost-effective display solutions available, making professional-quality AV systems accessible for schools, companies and organizations of all sizes.”

The new LG ProBeam BU70QGA is the first 4K UHD projector to feature LG’s webOS Smart Signage 6.0 Platform, a powerful platform that simplifies networked content distribution and streaming and offers advanced picture settings such as edge blending, picture-in-picture, and picture-by-picture capabilities. The ProBeam BU70QGA’s edge blending technology allows the user to easily control the luminance of the area where the projected light overlaps and enables the seamless connection of overlapping light from two or more projectors through color correction. Working with an onboard high performance SoC (System-on-Chip), the projector can execute several tasks at once and provides smooth content playback, enhancing user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools. This model can also connect with LG ConnectedCare, LG’s cloud-based device management solution for LG digital signage and display devices. Additionally, the ProBeam BU70QGA with webOS Smart Signage 6.0 allows a large host of third-party webOS solution providers to add projection capabilities to their offering, expanding LG’s extensive signage ecosystem.

The ProBeam BU70QGA delivers highly detailed images making it ideal for large or brightly lit spaces like meeting rooms, auditoriums, or lobby signage. It features 4K UHD resolution, 7000 lumens of brightness, reliable laser light, lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, built-in wireless and an integrated camera that aids in setup and positioning. Motorized focus and zoom control make it easy for users to adjust the picture as needed, and the projector can even be used without an external audio system thanks to a pair of 5W onboard speakers. Convenient wireless screen sharing can be added through LG’s optional One:Quick Share USB transmitter and app.

Ideal for medium-sized environments, the LG ProBeam BF40QS is a full-featured projector that offers the superior image quality and long working life of laser projection. With 4000 lumens of brightness, WUXGA resolution, 1.6x optical zoom and horizontal and vertical lens shift, this projector is easy to install and capable of delivering great images in fully lit classrooms, boardrooms, and other spaces.

For users that need ultimate flexibility, the compact and lightweight LG PF510QC LED projector delivers convenience and functionality that make it an ideal travel companion or portable display solution. It features full HD (1920x1080) resolution, a 4 CH LED light source and up to 450 lumens of brightness.

Measuring less than 88 cubic inches in volume and weighing only three pounds, it is quick and easy to move, set up and start presenting. Auto vertical keystone correction ensures accurate projection even from imperfect angles, while AirPlay 2 and Screen Share provide simple wireless connection to mobile phones and tablets. The little projector has Bluetooth Sound with Dual Sound Out capability to connect to two audio Bluetooth devices simultaneously. It can be used to equip a field sales team or home office, as well as provide a convenient solution for traveling workers when conference rooms or large displays aren’t available.

“Professional integrators now have more options when recommending a ProBeam projector to their clients in corporate facilities, government facilities, or K-12 and higher-ed institutions,” Carroll concluded.