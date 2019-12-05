LG Commercial Displays Amplify Engagement At Anytime Fitness

The What: Anytime Fitness, the world’s fastest-growing fitness club franchise, has named LG Business Solutions USA as the preferred commercial display vendor for the more than 2,800 Anytime Fitness franchise locations in the United States. LG says their displays will enhance engagement in Anytime Fitness’s new “functional training area” that offers interactive training programs for a range of fitness activities.





THE WHAT ELSE: Anytime Fitness will offer LG commercial displays to its franchisees to be used in conjunction with heart rate monitoring during the training programs, according to Anytime Fitness Senior Vendor Relations Manager Kathy Dusek. “We are excited to announce our partnership with LG, offering top quality commercial grade TV options to our Anytime Fitness franchisees,” she said.

As franchisees launch new locations in late 2019 and 2020, LG’s leading display solutions will be the preferred option for standard technology. Existing franchisees will also be encouraged to upgrade to LG displays for renovations outside of the functional training area, in spaces such as cardio and free weight sections that may require display replacements.

WHY IT MATTERS: "As the fitness industry increasingly embraces digital solutions to aid fitness goals, enhance member engagement, and boost fitness centers’ capabilities, LG is delivering class-leading technologies custom-suited to active customer environments,” said Jake Benner, fitness sales director, LG Business Solutions USA. “We’re proud to work with Anytime Fitness to help them capitalize on the latest trends in virtual, personalized fitness regimens and enable all franchisees access to the latest display technologies, ensuring a consistently excellent customer experience across all locations.