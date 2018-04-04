Leyard and Planar Add to North American Sales Team

Leyard and Planar have hired two new account managers for their growing North American sales team: Jeffrey Reiss will manage Southwest accounts and John Bailey will manage Northeast accounts.

Jeffrey Reiss (left) and John Bailey

Reiss will be based out of Phoenix and be responsible for the company’s sales efforts for Nevada and Arizona. He has 10 years of sales and account management experience in the pro AV industry, including work for Ford Audio-Video and Audio Video Resource. He holds a CTS Certification and specializes in supporting enterprise clients.

Bailey has been with Leyard and Planar for five years and is an experienced AV professional with expertise in LED video wall display technology. He has been involved in the design and installation of the company’s most complex and highest-profile LED video wall projects across the USA. He is based out of New York City and will now focus his expertise in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area to provide additional resources to this growing AV market.