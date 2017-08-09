Leyard and Planar Promote Adam Schmidt

Leyard and Planar announced the promotion of Adam Schmidt to executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Adam Schmidt

Schmidt was formerly vice president of sales for North America. He brings over 16 years of sales and product management experience at Leyard and Planar to his new role. His responsibilities include strategic oversight, management and alignment of global marketing and North America sales.

“We’ve had great success in the joining of Leyard and Planar and we have an opportunity to further benefit our employees, customers and partners,” said Zach Zhang, co-founder and chairman of Leyard International. “With his proven success leading the sales organization through the acquisition integration process, and his experience in marketing, I know Adam is the right talent to provide this leadership.”

“We have strong momentum and a tremendous market opportunity,” said Schmidt. “Our sales and marketing teams have been doing a great job and this organization change will further focus and align our efforts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the team during these exciting times.”