Leyard and Planar Expand sports and entertainment division.

Leyard and Planar , have announced that industry experts, Barry Belsky and Jon Holvey, have joined the companies’ growing Sports and Entertainment division.

Senior Solutions Manager, Barry Belsky, joins Leyard and Planar with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. Most recently serving as a senior project manager for Panasonic, Belsky has worked on some of the largest traditional LED screen projects in the United States, including Texas Motor Speedway, Churchill Downs and Lincoln Financial Field. Prior to his time at Panasonic, Belsky devoted 16 years to the sign industry, working for large construction companies and managing his own sign business. In his new role, he will be responsible for designing and proposing technical solutions for Leyard and Planar’s sports initiatives.

Jon Holvey

Barry Belsky

Senior Project Manager, Jon Holvey, joins the companies with more than 20 years of experience in the systems integration industry, including a focus on large-scale LED projects. Holvey will provide sales, operational and project management support to Leyard and Planar’s Sports and Entertainment division. He previously held a dual role of project executive and senior project manager at Panasonic, in which he oversaw integrated projects throughout North America, including The Mercedes Benz Superdome, SunTrust Park and University of Arizona. Holvey was also responsible for developing strategic customer project goals and managing project performance for a team of project managers at Panasonic.

“Barry and Jon are the perfect additions to our team and will help accelerate Leyard and Planar’s momentum in the sports market,” said Douglas Moss, general manager of Sports and Entertainment at Leyard and Planar. “I have had the pleasure of working with both in the past and am confident that they bring the technological, engineering and construction expertise we need to deliver to our sports and entertainment partners, while utilizing our extensive portfolio of best-in-class display solutions.”

Moss is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. He joined the companies in March 2018 to lead Leyard and Planar’s focus on the sports venue market.

The addition of Belsky and Holvey follows Leyard and Planar’s partnership with global leader in LED video display technology, Lighthouse Technologies. Together the companies offer new innovations for sports and entertainment customers in North America.