Leviton Intros CAT-6A Cable with Reduced Diameter

Leviton is introducing a new Category 6A cable called LM-RDT (Leviton Manufacturing Reduced Diameter Technology). This UTP plenum cable features an outside diameter (OD) of only 0.230 inches, making it ideal for cable upgrades, retrofit applications, or areas where space is at a premium.

[Leviton Acquires Berk-Tek]

LM-RDT achieves a smaller OD by eliminating the cable cross-filler while maintaining CAT-6A performance through Leviton Precision Twist Technology. This proprietary technology precisely controls the cable's twist, enabling CAT-6A performance in a much smaller form factor. LM-RDT also incorporates new Leviton FLX-1 advanced polymer technology into the plenum-rated cable jacket for greater flexibility and easier routing through cable pathways.

[Berk-Tek and Leviton Form Technologies Alliance]

The LM-RDT cable, available now, is part of two new Leviton end-to-end systems: the high-performance Atlas-X1 LM-RDT System and the economical eXtreme LM-RDT System. Both systems are designed to accommodate high-bandwidth applications where pathway space is at a premium.