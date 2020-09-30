Leviton Acquires Berk-Tek

Leviton has completed its acquisition of Berk-Tek, manufacturer of fiber-optic and copper network cabling. The acquisition solidifies Leviton as a single-source manufacturer of end-to-end systems—including connectivity and cable for customers around the world.

“Berk-Tek is a highly respected North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities,” said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. “By adding Berk-Tek to the Leviton family, we provide truly end-to-end system solutions to our customers, with full integration across engineering, manufacturing, and network expertise.”

“Since 2013, Leviton and Berk-Tek have delivered high performance fiber and copper systems through our strategic alliance,” said Ross Goldman, executive vice president and general manager of Leviton Network Solutions. “Now, customers receive the benefit of seamless global support from a single manufacturer.”

Berk-Tek is now a subsidiary of Leviton Manufacturing, reporting to the Network Solutions Business Unit. Customer ordering will continue as-is until further notice. Existing warranties offered by Leviton and Berk-Tek will be honored and continue until further notice.