Berk-Tek and Leviton Form Technologies Alliance

- Berk-Tek, a Nexans company, and Leviton have completed a long-term strategic agreement, creating the Berk-Tek Leviton Technologies alliance.
- The Berk-Tek Leviton Technologies (BLT) alliance extends beyond marketing to include product development and manufacturing as well as joint sales and support. Both companies are leaders in copper and fiber networks for data centers, healthcare, financial, government and enterprise applications. Together, Berk-Tek and Leviton deliver pre-terminated copper and optical fiber solutions for data centers, capitalizing on both firms’ well-known capabilities.
- The scope of BLT is the United States and Canada as well as global customers that demand consistent network performance across all their networks. Both companies are mutually represented in the United States through industry-leading local sales representative companies that provide customers with a complete network infrastructure solution.
- “Berk-Tek is the industry leader for cabling solutions and this agreement truly offers customers the highest level of service and return on investment in the industry,” said Ross Goldman, vice president and general manager of Leviton Network Solutions. “Together we offer customers, contractors and distributors a best-of-breed solution, outstanding value, industry-leading technology, support and quality.”
- “We are pleased to align with Leviton, whose enterprise and data center solutions combined with their expanded global reach allow us to provide exceptional value to our customers and channel partners,” said Paul Trunk, president of Berk-Tek and vice president and general manager of Nexans LAN Division North America. “The combined product and engineering development offerings, backed by the joint sales and support model creates tailored end-to-end solutions to worldwide end users in all markets, resulting in customer satisfaction and loyalty.”