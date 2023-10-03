Legrand, Microsoft Partner of the Next Hybrid Conferencing Space

Legrand has partnered with Microsoft to create a new hybrid conferencing space with Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms featuring products from Legrand, North and Central America. In the hybrid age of remote and in-person work, Microsoft's solutions paired with Legrand technology can now enhance how people collaborate and learn.

"In this post-pandemic era, hybrid workplaces are the future, and in any office, we must consider both in-person and remote experiences," said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America. "By partnering with Teams, we can combine the technology and breadth of products to design the future of conference rooms to create an exceptional audio-visual experience for employees both in person and remote."

Signature Teams Rooms were developed to be immersive and inclusive meeting spaces enhanced for hybrid experiences that can be easily deployed at scale around the world. To implement this vision, either for new construction or retrofits, Microsoft had to develop new equipment and standards. This involved changes to the room layout, furniture, audiovisual equipment, and Teams. Microsoft looked at technologies that could make remote employees feel more included in meetings and help people present in the room feel more connected to those joining remotely. Legrand proved to be a valuable partner because of its breadth of AV infrastructure, building controls, electrical infrastructure, lighting, and acoustics solutions.

For these two new showcase spaces, Legrand provided key components that helped simplify the typical order, delivery, and integration experience for Microsoft. These include: