Legrand, Microsoft Partner of the Next Hybrid Conferencing Space

Legrand has partnered with Microsoft to create a new hybrid conferencing space with Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms featuring products from Legrand, North and Central America. In the hybrid age of remote and in-person work, Microsoft's solutions paired with Legrand technology can now enhance how people collaborate and learn.
"In this post-pandemic era, hybrid workplaces are the future, and in any office, we must consider both in-person and remote experiences," said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America. "By partnering with Teams, we can combine the technology and breadth of products to design the future of conference rooms to create an exceptional audio-visual experience for employees both in person and remote."
Signature Teams Rooms were developed to be immersive and inclusive meeting spaces enhanced for hybrid experiences that can be easily deployed at scale around the world. To implement this vision, either for new construction or retrofits, Microsoft had to develop new equipment and standards. This involved changes to the room layout, furniture, audiovisual equipment, and Teams. Microsoft looked at technologies that could make remote employees feel more included in meetings and help people present in the room feel more connected to those joining remotely. Legrand proved to be a valuable partner because of its breadth of AV infrastructure, building controls, electrical infrastructure, lighting, and acoustics solutions.
For these two new showcase spaces, Legrand provided key components that helped simplify the typical order, delivery, and integration experience for Microsoft. These include:
- Productivity and AV solutions from Middle Atlantic and Chief, including the Forum Arc Tables, which ensure everyone physically in the room faces the camera, the Forum Collaboration Suite Display Stand, which is robust enough to support the Jupiter Pana 105 display, and Chief's Voyager Cart to deliver the Microsoft Surface Hub to any point in the room for better collaboration.
- Legrand offers a variety of furniture power solutions that supply convenient and configurable power and charging access — including units that install directly into desks, tabletops, and upholstered furniture along with the Evolution Series 8" Recessed Poke-Thru device for access to power and audio/video services recessed below floor level.
- Architectural acoustic wall panels from Focal Point provide improved room acoustics for both remote and in-person users while also establishing a cohesive, modern aesthetic with the Forum Display Stand.