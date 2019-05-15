Legrand Joins International Living Future Institute’s Living Product 50

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA) has joined the International Living Future Institute’s Living Product 50 (LP50) and signed their open letter to the design community. The organization’s mission is focused on collaborating to transform the materials economy through transparency, optimization, and supply chain innovation.

The LP50 has become a leading platform for product manufacturers to have a cohesive voice to influence customers and their supply chains, and to push the building design community to specify products with transparency documentation available, such as EPDs, HPDs, and Declare Labels. The manufacturers that make up the LP50 are committed to investing in product transparency and reductions in environmental and human health impacts.

“Joining the LP50 provides Legrand with the opportunity to collaborate and share resources with other companies seeking to drive the product sustainability movement,” said Susan Rochford, VP sustainability, energy efficiency, and public policy, Legrand, North and Central America. “The strength of the membership will be a force in catalyzing an industry-wide change that no single organization could make alone, but by acting collectively is achievable.”

LP50 member organizations share ideas and collaborate on sustainability initiatives with the ultimate goal of creating and building demand for transparent, optimized products.

The LP50 was founded in 2015 for manufacturers interested in creating regenerative products but has since evolved in both total membership and mission. The LP50 is committed to expanding beyond its original membership as it seeks to accelerate the progress and rate of change in the industry. Additional information about the LP50, including the letter to the design community, can be found at living-future.org/lp50/.