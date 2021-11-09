LED Video Display Company Neoti Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Neoti, a manufacturer of direct-view LED video displays, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. In 2006, Neoti founder and CEO Derek Myers set out with a vision to provide digital signage solutions to the world. Quickly migrating through software development and small form factor computer hardware, Neoti began building the nation’s largest community-oriented digital signage network. Within the first two years, Neoti had gained national recognition for its unique version of digital signage.

By 2009, Neoti experienced its first major pivot after a rapid introduction into outdoor LED video displays. Over the next several years, Neoti became a nationwide digital signage supplier gaining experience and credibility in the rental of portable LED video displays.

As the direct view LED (dvLED) industry was gaining momentum, Neoti’s responsive and consultative team began fielding regular requests from customers wanting to purchase their own dvLED displays. Customers of the dvLED industry were experiencing common issues of inconsistent quality, a disconnect with foreign manufacturers and in some cases, complete abandonment. Armed with a dedication to relationships and service, Neoti set out to solve these problems in the LED marketplace.

Starting with an affordable, rapid response LED service and repair center located in the Midwest at Neoti’s U.S. headquarters, Neoti took the initiative to change the industry’s experience.

The service team was trained to repair panels from any dvLED manufacturer. The goal was not only to provide excellent repair service but to develop a consultative relationship that added value to the customer’s experience.

Soon after the service center was up and running, Neoti recognized the need to represent products under the Neoti brand name. In 2017, after a well-received product launch at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Neoti brought their flagship UHD panel to market with immediate impact.

After several successful installations with established broadcast TV clients, Neoti was invited to participate in a “shootout” between the four major LED video display manufacturers in the broadcast marketspace. After rigorous testing in a New York broadcast studio environment, Neoti was chosen as the winner. As word traveled, Neoti LED video displays were soon installed in all the major network studios, with many network affiliates soon following suit.

Neoti quickly entered other markets, manufacturing products for corporate boardrooms, education, sports stadiums and arenas, houses of worship, traveling productions, and many others.

Over the past 15 years, Neoti has been successful at keeping the customers’ needs at the forefront. Neoti adds significant value through a consultative relationship forged with the customer. As a knowledgeable resource, Neoti is providing world-class products, service and support.

After weathering the challenges of a decade-long economic recovery and a worldwide pandemic, Neoti has remained a strong force in the marketplace. Neoti has built significant relationships in the dvLED industry and it is through these relationships that Neoti is poised for fantastic growth over the next 15 years.

Look for more announcements in the near future about our manufacturing and products. Through it all and into the future, Neoti is delivering direct view LED displays for customers in the most consultative and supportive manner, through relationships, service, and support.