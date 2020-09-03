Neoti Launches Affinity Pro All-In-One LED Display Series

The What: Neoti released its Affinity Pro all-in-one LED display series, designed with ease-of-use in mind.

Neoti Affinity Pro All-In-One LED Display Series (Image credit: Neoti)

The What Else: This plug-and-play display features a built-in OS, speakers, touchscreen, standard inputs, and wireless sharing.

“We designed the Affinity Pro to fill a gap in the direct-view LED market where durable, packaged solutions were desired,” said Aaron Kipfer, Neoti's CTO. “We opted to use best-in-class, COB technology so the displays could be installed in high-traffic areas and as a mobile solution, such as applications in corporate, education, and broadcast environments.”

The Bottom Line: Available in 110- (1.2mm), 138- (1.5mm), and 165-inches (1.9mm), the Affinity Pro is easy to assemble with a single power cord and standard USB and HDMI inputs. The Affinity Pro can be wall-mounted for permanent installation or on wheel mounts for mobility.