"As technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence evolve, students can look to tech trends–some emerging, some well-established–to explore paths of study leading to high-paying STEM careers."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the job market shifts and evolves, technology trends are shaping the jobs of tomorrow. We need to help students build awareness around these trends to prepare them for their future careers.