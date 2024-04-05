LEA Professional Amps Up Rhode Island Restaurant

Located in Smithfield, RI, The Trap North, offers a menu that puts a twist on traditional pub fare with distinctive flavor concepts and pairings. The Trap North balances its food selection with an equally high-quality entertainment experience, so the restaurant staff knew a quality sound system was required. The Trap North turned to LEA Professional’s amplifiers and Cloud platform to deliver sound as impeccable as the menu.

Live music plays throughout the restaurant's spacious interior and, in the summer months, on the outdoor patio from Wednesday through Sunday. The Trap North contacted Mark D’Elia at Warwick, RI-based SoundFX. a firm with over 30 years of experience in AV integration.

“I like to design systems that don’t require service calls on weekends,” said D’Elia. “So I try to come up with something that I think will be super easy to use, very reliable, and can be fixed if I’m not physically onsite. LEA Professional is that system. The LEA Cloud allows me to troubleshoot from anywhere and has made a drastic difference in my response times, it’s improved the entire experience.”

D’Elia specified three Connect Series 704 4-channel amplifiers with 700 watts per channel, and one Connect Series 168 8-channel amplifier with 160 watts per channel, along with utilizing the LEA Cloud platform. As part of the Network Connect Series, its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled professional-grade amplifiers, the CS704 and CS168 are designed for small to medium-scale installations such as The Trap North.

To accommodate every area in the restaurant, the sound system can be remotely controlled by a staff member in each zone with strategically placed controllers. This way, one host can control the outdoor sections, vestibule, and the private dining area, while another host controls their section and the outdoor bar.

D’Elia has specified LEA Professional amplifiers in several installations, all with rave reviews, and plans to continue using the technology in the future. He noted LEA Professional’s quality among the top reasons he has chosen to standardize upon them. “We chose LEA because of their quality, reliability, and flexibility. We like the fact that you get a ton of power. There’s a ton of good sound quality coming out of these amps, and it can’t be beat.”

“The Trap North atmosphere is absolutely electric during the night, and the live entertainment backed by a great audio system design and installation is responsible for that,” said Brian Pickowitz, VP of marketing at LEA Professional. “This venue perfectly represents how pristine audio can bring people together, and we’re honored to have contributed to The Trap North and SoundFX’s success.”