Larry Foisie to Retire From Nortek Security & Control

Larry Foisie will retire from Nortek Security & Control at the end of the year, the company announced. Joe Schenke will succeed Foisie as NSC's vice president of sales, reporting to NSC senior vice president of sales and business development, Bruce Mungiguerra.

“Larry has been instrumental in the success and growth of the Linear and Mighty Mule brands during his amazing 26-year career here,” Mungiguerra said today. “I can’t thank him enough for all he has done to help lead NSC, and how he has significantly contributed to my own understanding of the category. While he’ll be greatly missed, all of us wish Larry the very best of good fortune in the next great chapter in his life.”

Joe Schenke

Foisie joined GTO (later merged with NSC) in 1992 as director of Eastern regional sales, assumed responsibility for the southern region in 1993, and became vice president of sales for the entry group in 2003. In 2014, Foisie was promoted to vice president of sales for all of GTO. In 2017, after the merger with NSC he was named vice president of sales for the access group.

In announcing Joe Schenke’s promotion, Mungiguerra was enthusiastic about the broad range of experience he brings to the position. “Joe has nearly 30 years of success in the industry, and [we] are confident our customers will enjoy the same high level of support under Joe’s leadership,” he said. “Larry and Joe will be working closely together over the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition prior to Larry’s retirement.”

Schenke joined GTO in 2004 as district sales manager, after 15-years working at three different installing garage door dealers. In 2010 he was promoted to national account manager, and in 2012 he was promoted to access systems specialist. From there his talents lead him to serve as regional manager, Northern region and, in 2015, director of sales.