L-Acoustics Releases P1 Processor Plug-in for QSC's Q-SYS Platform

The What: L-Acoustics has released an integration between its P1 processor, which began shipping in June 2018, and the Q-SYS Platform from QSC, allowing users to easily control and monitor P1 through Q-SYS.

The What Else: System designers can now architect high-performing and fully scalable AV environments using the familiar Q-SYS Designer Software and native user control interface, while offering the state-of-the-art audio experience delivered by L-Acoustics sound systems.

The Bottom Line: Whether catering to sports facilities, theme parks, conference halls, houses of worship, performing arts centers, or educational institutions, installation markets demand versatility, customization, ease of use, reliability, and interoperability. Over the years, integrators have looked to both L-Acoustics and QSC for scalable solutions that fulfill increasingly stringent and complex requirements, including the use of sound systems to fulfill PAVA (public address/voice alarm) applications.