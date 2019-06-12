L-Acoustics Launches Avnu-Certified LS10 AVB Switch

The What: L-Acoustics launched the LS10 AVB switch at InfoComm, noting that the unit will be Avnu-certified by the time it ships early next year. (Avnu certification is pending.) LS10 offers an out-of-the-box AVB solution for connectivity, providing a simple, reliable networking solution.

The What Else: A founding member of the user-driven Milan workgroup, L-Acoustics is committed to AVB, an Ethernet standard built to deal with the real-time needs of media transport. Milan, and AVB, ensure that the professional audio/visual industry has a future-proof standard for moving time-sensitive audio and video data across a network. Milan is developed by and for users, based on open standards, and is expected to become an industry standard.

LS10

Two LS10 units can be mounted side-by-side in a 1U rack space for redundancy. With front and rear connectivity, LS10 can be mounted in the LA-RAK II, distributing audio and control to other amplified controllers or other LA-RAK II units through eight EtherCON connectors and two SFP cages for fiber optic transceivers. With no need for internal ventilation, LS10 operates silently without risk for overheating.

Enabling easy deployment of Milan redundancy specifications, LS10 is designed to overcome the challenges of touring events and installation applications. An auxiliary 24V DC input takes over in case of mains failure. If power loss does occur, LS10 recovers quickly with a boot time of five seconds. A General Purpose Output (GPO) can trigger external devices in the event of a fault detection.

The Bottom Line: LS10 works both within the L-Acoustics ecosystem and without. It expected to ship in the first quarter of next year with Avnu certification.

