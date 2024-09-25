L-Acoustics Introduces HYRISS for Immersive Environments

L-Acoustics recently introduced its HYRISS (Hyperreal Immersive Sound Space) audio solution designed to elevate the role of audio to match the importance of visual aesthetics in creating an immersive, emotionally resonant environment.

The ultimate goal of HYRISS is to sound an integral part of the environment in a time when massive video display and immersive imagery often dominate. This innovative system combines L-Acoustics’ hardware, software, and services to create adaptable, high-quality sound environments suitable for a wide range of applications such as high-end hospitality and corporate settings.

“For too long, the audio experience has been secondary to visual aesthetics in the design of spaces,” said Scott Sugden, director of product management, solutions at L-Acoustics. “With HYRISS, we’re changing that narrative. We’re providing designers, architects, and engineers with the tools to create spaces that are as sonically captivating as they are visually stunning, evoking profound emotions and creating exceptional experiences through the art of sound.”

HYRISS enables full control of the sonic environment, from creating serene atmospheres for relaxation to transforming spaces into dynamic entertainment venues. It eliminates the need for dedicated media rooms by allowing a single space to effortlessly become a concert hall, sports stadium, or cinema.

HYRISS supports a wide range of audio formats, from mono to expansive Dolby Atmos soundscapes and beyond. Its high-resolution, three-dimensional network of loudspeakers provides exceptional listening conditions and absolute acoustic comfort. The system can enhance voice for presentations, immerse listeners in music through chosen speakers, and dynamically adapt a space’s acoustics for various activities.

By integrating discreet in-wall speakers, high-power amplification, and advanced spatial audio processing, HYRISS delivers concert-level sound quality while maintaining aesthetic elegance. This seamless integration allows for the creation of living spaces that engage all senses, providing a richer, more immersive experience that touches the soul.

HYRISS leverages three core L-Acoustics technologies: L-ISA precisely positions instruments in space, mimicking live concert settings; Ambiance uses state-of-the-art sensing microphones and the L-ISA Processor II to transform room acoustics; Anima utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning to localize, spatialize, separate, and immerse audio content beyond its original design, transforming ordinary sound and music into extraordinary experiences.

A space equipped with HYRISS can effortlessly transition between various acoustic environments, from a serene atmosphere for relaxation or meditation to a dynamic entertainment space, ensuring that the auditory environment always matches the intended use of the space and the desired emotional impact.

“HYRISS transforms static spaces into dynamic experiences, matching the mood of every occasion and creating a true temple for sound,” Sugden added. “With HYRISS, every space becomes a stage for extraordinary auditory experiences, capable of stirring deep emotions and creating lasting memories."