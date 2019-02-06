KUDO to Provide Live Language Translation for ISE Closing Keynote

For the first time, a major ISE presentation will feature live language interpretation available free to attendees. Now the world’s largest AV show is opening new channels of inclusivity for global members by engaging them in their own language. With technology and translation services provided by KUDO, audience members will be able select from five language streams while listening to the ISE 2019 Closing Keynote by Tupac Martir.

To enhance a connection between Martir and the multi-lingual members of ISE’s international audience, KUDO is offering free access to its professional interpreters’ simultaneous translation of the event. Martir’s talk will be translated in real time from English to Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese, while listeners may easily choose any of the language feeds via KUDO’s app.

KUDO is a new technology company launched by Fardad Zabetian, founder and CEO of ISE exhibitor Media Vision – The Conference Company (Stand 3-C120), provider of interpretation equipment for such clients as the United Nations and the IMF/World Bank. Seeing an opportunity to expand the existing conference space and address a growing need for multi-lingual support in the global enterprise market, Zabetian created KUDO to help make high-quality language and conference services affordable and accessible through cloud-based technology.

“ISE is a show of many languages, and we’re happy to support the Closing Keynote experience with a multi-lingual platform that fosters true understanding and engagement,” Zabetian said. “At KUDO, we believe technology and language foster creativity and bring people together, and we hope our translation platform can help enhance the conversation between Tupac Martir and his audience.”