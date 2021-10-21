Kramer, Zignage Partner to Create Instant Alerts Management Solution

Kramer Electronics has partnered with Zignage, a U.S.-based digital signage provider, to bring to market an emergency notification solution that integrates with the Kramer VIA and Kramer Control platforms. Designed specifically for education and enterprise markets, classrooms, and boardrooms, this all-in-one solution will enable critical information in a visual format to reach a large aggregation of students and workers.

This solution will help manage hybrid campuses and workplaces and to escalate alerts in all existing and new displays used for content sharing. The solution is integrated with any established emergency management systems and propagating the alerts in areas that can't be reached. The Kramer-Zignage solution enables the display take-over in the classroom or boardroom where emergency alert systems have no ability to do so, and alerts students/workers that an emergency is in process.

The solution includes a generic Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) alert capability with an ability to preset trigger sequence, beyond any on-premises specific solution that an existing emergency alert system does. It enables organizations to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) alerts to be completely automated and have it engaged with a designated user acting as a role-based approver, rather than initiator of the message/alert.

“The combination of our wireless sharing and collaboration product line with Zignage software will provide corporations and educational institutions with extended safety features and a seamless way to instantly update the content on digital displays aside from core audio information,” says Kramer VP, Corporate Development and Strategy, Aviv Ron. “This will also help businesses to further advance hybrid ways of collaborating. Connecting physical technology to the digital world through services like Zignage’s expands the capabilities of the Professional AV systems to include digital signage and wayfinding options, in addition to content sharing and video conferencing features.”

“Now more than ever, schools and universities are seeing the value in being able to quickly and efficiently share important information through emergency alerts. We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries about safe-guarding technology and software,” says Zignage CEO Alex Epshteyn. “Our collaboration with Kramer to integrate into technologies being rapidly adopted by the education sector creates a cost-effective and reliable solution to transform ordinary displays into digital signage and wayfinding beacons.”