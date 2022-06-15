Kramer Appoints New Vice President of Sales for North America

Kramer announced the appointment of Jesse Gadon as vice president of North America sales. With a proven track record in leading sales operations, Gadon will accelerate and scale Kramer’s ascent in market penetration and brand recognition throughout the region. In his over 10 years at Kramer, Gadon served as director of global sales operations, before most recently holding the position of chief of staff and head of business operations.

Jesse Gadon (Image credit: Kramer )

“As we continue strengthening our Americas team, this is a momentous step in achieving a new level of growth and bolstering our commitment to the North American market,” said Amit Ancikovsky, president of Kramer Americas. “I’m excited for Jesse to bring his success leading global sales operations to the regional level, and am confident this will accelerate our ability to deliver audiovisual experiences to every customer across North America.”

“I am truly excited for this new challenge and look forward to growing Kramer’s business in North America,” Gadon stated.