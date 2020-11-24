Kinly and Neat Enter Global Partnership Agreement

Kinly has signed a global agreement with Neat that enables the integration firm to resell Neat products to enterprise and public sector customers across EMEA, APAC, and the U.S.

In Kinly’s quest to enable people with easy to use and deploy video conferencing solutions, Neat's devices provide an affordable and intelligent approach to Zoom-Room environments requested by Kinly customers, according to the company.

“Kinly is very pleased to engage in this partnership with Neat. It fills a gap for us and enables us to also deliver best-in-class visual collaboration solutions for customers that have chosen Zoom as their platform,” said Jean-Paul Lemmens, global procurement director at Kinly. “Kicking the partnership off with a global rollout for one of the world’s largest international banks is the perfect example of this trend, and we now look forward to working with Neat in our EMEA, U.S., and APAC markets.”

Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat added, “Working with partners such as Kinly, who share our passion for supporting customers along the entire customer journey, is key to extending our global reach and providing enterprise customers flexibility in deploying Neat. Kinly shares our commitment to supporting Zoom-Room environments, and we look forward to working with them to bring Neat solutions to new customers.”