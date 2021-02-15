Kinly Achieves AVIXA APEx Distinction

Kinly, number three on the 2020 SCN Top 50, has been recognized by AVIXA as a Global AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) for its commitment to delivering industry excellence.

Kinly’s Global APEx status is unique as only a handful of companies across the world hold the Global APEx distinction; commonly businesses are awarded APEx status in specific countries. The AVIXA APEx program is a recognition program for integration companies and AV design consulting firms dedicated to upholding industry excellence by providing quality service to customers.

“The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. “Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service, and dedication to excellence.”

“I’m delighted that we have retained our Global APEx status for a third year in a row, and for the first time as Kinly. Achieving the APEx distinction is important to us as it demonstrates our commitment to our clients, the investment and development of our employees, and our passion to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry,” added Justin Paveley, engineering director, Kinly.

"Justin and the team at Kinly continue to demonstrate what it means to be a trusted and quality assured supplier of integrated systems in the AV industry, through support of AVIXA’s CTS program and now through its attainment of the APEx accreditation for the third time running. Their enthusiasm for the program is truly inspiring and a great example of their pledge to the industry,” concluded Ben Barnard, regional manager, UK & Ireland, AVIXA.