Key Digital Launches Enterprise AV over IP System for Command and Control

The What: Key Digital has introduced the Enterprise AV over IP KD-IP1022ENC and KD-IP1022DEC system, designed for creating expandable HDMI over IP systems that can be scaled to fit nearly any commercial installation.

The What Else: KD-IP1022 encoders and decoders support independent video, audio, and USB switching, enabling Enterprise AV over IP to be used in place of traditional product categories including digital video matrix, digital video distribution system, digital video switcher, video wall controller, digital video extender, networked audio matrix, master controller, and KVM matrix. Key Digital’s Enterprise AV Over IP utilizes a managed gigabit network switch to enable video distribution, matrix switching, and extension. With video wall processing the encoder and decoder systems create video walls with up to 16 vertical and 16 horizontal monitors.

“Setting the KD-IP1022 apart from the competition, the engineers at Key Digital scrutinize the various specifications that integrators face on a system-by-system basis,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager. “By offering independent switching of video, audio, and USB, all of which can be freely routed for multi-layered systems with the KD-IP1022, Key Digital offers a system that truly works across the board for a variety of applications.”

Independent audio matrixing allows Key Digital to offer a full networked audio system within its own Enterprise AV over IP ecosystem. Audio sources may plug in on the KD-IP1022 encoder’s HDMI input or analog audio input to then be routed to any HDMI and analog audio output on the decoder. Preamp functionality including volume, delay, and bass/mid/treble control make the audio feed well suited for feeding directly into amplifiers or audio DSPs.

The KD-IP1022 is fully licensed with compliancy up to HDCP 2.2 and backward compliant and features that latest HDMI technology such as 4K/UHD 4:2:0/8-bit at 60Hz. Supported lossless compressed digital audio formats include Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD Master Audio.

A common obstacle with HD over IP from all manufacturers is dealing with lip sync issues caused by network latency. KD-IP1022 encoders and decoders feature analog audio de-embedding for ease of installation with audio systems. The analog audio breakout is on a balanced/unbalanced phoenix terminal, and features volume, muting, and three-band EQ DSP features.

The KD-IP1022 features 4K/Ultra HD resolution with support for 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30Hz at 4:4:4/8-Bit or 60Hz at 4:2:0/8-Bit (10.2Gbps max bandwidth). With the 4K down-scale feature, the KD-IP1022 down-converts incoming 4K resolution to 1080p or 720p at each decoder effectively enabling monitors to always display content at optimal resolution.

The KD-IP1022 uses advanced EDID controls and comes with a built-in internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR in addition to native EDID data copied from the output/display devices connected to the decoder. Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking and signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, EDID control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage. Hot Plug Detection Controls enables integrator to choose if active signal voltage is forced to connected input devices.

When integrated with a compatible PoE network switch, the KD-IP1022 does not require a power supply. With redundant power connection, the system has added reliability for non-PoE integration using the included power supply.

KD-IP1022 contains three multi-function ports that may be used as third-party control interfaces including Compass Control Pro master controller, control extension via IP, or callable via KeyCode open API. The KD-IP1022 is controllable by all IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP supported control systems via open API including Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro or third-party control systems.

KD-IP1022 joins a suite of Key Digital IP enabled products that are now app ready. The engineers at Key Digital have created the Key Digital APP, KD-APP, an easy way for installers and users to switch inputs and control Key Digital systems all from an iOS device. KD-APP performs network scans, detects and populates a pre-built GUI, including image preview and finger drag video wall layout control. The Key Digital app can be downloaded free from the App Store.

The Bottom Line: With independent USB routing, the KD-IP1022 systems are well suited for professionally integrated network operation centers, emergency operation centers, and command and control systems. Operators can view and listen to any connected source and route keyboard and mouse plug-ins into PCs, Macs, NUCs, and NVRs to manipulate data or control those devices.