Key Digital Intros High-Performance Active Optical Copper Hybrid Cables

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-AOCH series cables, available in lengths from 33 feet (10m) to 328 feet (100m). This active optical copper hybrid cable series offers the latest in 4K resolutions with Ultra HD/4K support up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 50/60Hz at 4:4:4 with 18Gbps bandwidth performance for the latest HDMI video specifications. KD-AOCH cables are directional with each head containing specific handling for optimal performance.

The What Else: The KD-AOCH series cables include KD-AOCH33, KD-AOCH49, KD-AOCH66, KD-AOCH98, KD-AOCH131, KD-AOCH164, KD-AOCH230, KD-AOCH262, and KD-AOCH328. Key Digital’s KD-AOCH series cables are HDCP 2.2 compliant and backward compatible with previous HDCP versions.

The KD-AOCH cables have been designed using Open Eye Technology and each is tested for noise-free performance. KD-AOCH series has deep color support up to 4K 24/25/30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 50/60Hz 4:2:0/12 bit as well as HDR10 (High Dynamic Range).

KD-AOCH supports Audio Return Channel (ARC), allowing audio to be returned from the display back to the HDMI source for amplification and display. Support for digital audio formats includes Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD Master Audio. The Ethernet channel on the cables supports up to 100Mb/s of Ethernet speeds between two HDMI connected devices.

“Key Digital active optical copper hybrid cables deliver full 4K/18Gbps signals at greater distances previously unimaginable with traditional copper HDMI cabling,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager of Key Digital. “By sending the heaviest portion of HDMI signals, the TMDS channel, over optics the signal of the video and audio layer is not subjected to typical signal degradation. Of course, HDMI cabling must carry power, and therefore such signals must still be carried over a minimal amount of copper wiring inside the KD-AOCH along with essential EDID handshaking information, HDCP authentication, and more.”

The Bottom Line: With 28 AWG measurement, KD-AOCH cables are thin and flexible, and support a tighter bend radius than traditional HDMI. The CL3/FT4 UL rated KD-AOCH series cables are approved for in-wall installations.