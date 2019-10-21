Key Digital Introduces KD-PS42 Presentation Switcher

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-PS42, a new 4K/18G presentation switcher with four inputs (HDBT, three HDMI), two mirrored outputs (HDBT, HDMI), auto switching, audio de-embed, IR, RS-232, IP, and CEC Manager.

The What Else: Integrating KD-PS42 with KD-X2x1WDTx or KD-X2x1WVTx enables users to plug in HDMI and Display Port or VGA laptops at walls, in tables, or in floor pockets. Three additional HDMI inputs on KD-PS42 results in five total presentation input options and offers audio de-embedding of the selected video source at the presentation switcher.

Power, volume, and muting buttons on KD-PS42 enable users to control the CEC-supported displays or projectors connected to the included KD-X40MRx HDBaseT receiver unit and the HDMI output. Users may do so from the front buttons of the KD-PS42 system.

With Key Digital’s Auto-Sensing KD-PS42 features automatic selection of newly detected sources and switching from newly disconnected sources via Hot Plug Detection voltage when enabled.

Additionally, the KD-PS42 systems installed on a network can be scanned and detected with Key Digital’s free KD-App for switching video source selection, CEC management of the displays/projectors, and control of integrated Key Digital audio amplifier and conferencing camera. Multiple systems may even be installed and uniquely controlled on the same network with the KD-App thanks to KD-PS42's ability to assign a discrete name to each switcher.

For huddle spaces and small presentation room, KD-PS42 may be installed without any wall plate plug-ins for a localized solution with the CEC manager still delivering complete control of audio and video without additional IR or RS-232 wiring.

The KD-PS42 is fully controllable by all TCP/IP RS-232 supported control systems via open API including Compass Control Pro and third-party control systems.

“What Key Digital is delivering with KD-PS42 is a truly integrated system with zero programming required,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “By selecting a few check boxes during setup using our Key Digital Management Software Professional, installers are now able to control connected displays, Key Digital’s class D amplifier for microphone and volume levels, and Key Digital’s professional PTZ camera. All of this is automatically delivered through an incredibly user-friendly interface in the Key Digital App.”

The Bottom Line: The KD-PS42 integrates with the company’s varied presentation solution products and is well suited for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more.