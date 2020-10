"The shelf life of skills is shortening in today’s workforce. Automation is creeping into most sectors; the gig economy is booming; and all of these developments require that workers upskill, reskill, and master soft skills."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Lifelong learning is required to stay relevant in the workforce as the nature of work shifts and evolves. Colleges and universities could do more to help bridge the gaps, but it's an opportunity that might just pass us by.