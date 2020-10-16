Keeping it Simple in a Time of Complexity (The EvoLLLution)

"On March 12, 2020, the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) announced its campus closure due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19. In response to this crisis, Georgia Tech worked to rapidly prepare faculty and students for remote course delivery for the spring and summer semesters. Although our campus resumed in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester, many of Georgia Tech’s courses continue to be delivered in an online or hybrid format. Even when we can safely return to fully in-person instruction, it’s likely that every post-pandemic course will have a much larger digital footprint than before."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of simplicity can go a long way. Foregrounding approaches that keep things streamlined for students will give them a clearer path on their educational journey, especially during times plagued with uncertainty and upheaval.