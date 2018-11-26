Keeping college students’ streaming habits private (University Business)

"Video has emerged as the dominant data type in higher ed. Long-form entertainment video from platforms such as Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu and Amazon Prime are coursing through the network infrastructure for student consumption."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The things we stream speak volumes about our preferences as consumers. It should come as no surprise that student streaming data would be a valuable target, but this kind of data can and should be protected, and institutions play a key role in helping students keep their choices private.