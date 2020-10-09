Keeping A Digital Presence at the Forefront of Your Institution (The EvoLLLution)

"With staff and faculty working remotely, there’s an increased chance of people disconnecting from their colleagues and the institution itself. With an uncertain return to campus, it’s critical to keep connected and check in with each other. If done, people are more likely to focus on the task at hand—serving the students."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students cannot safely be on campus, an institution's digital presence is more important than ever before. It offers an important portal for connection and serves as the front door to the student experience during remote learning — don't overlook the role these systems can play in personalizing digital interactions.