Keep on Rockin': Waves Powers Queensrÿche's 2022 Tour

Front-of-house engineer Andrew Peters (Porno for Pyros, DragonForce, Drowning Pool, Iced Earth, Atreyu, Trivium) has chosen the eMotion LV1 Live Mixer (opens in new tab) for the North American tour of heavy metal legends Queensrÿche.

“When Queensrÿche were asked to join Judas Priest’s 50 Heavy Metal Years tour,” Peters said, “I was looking to finally get my own rig for FOH. The Waves eMotion LV1 mixer seemed like the smartest fit. As the opening act, I knew we had to be 100% self-contained; and for some shows, being double stacked was the only way I could set up my own console. The LV1 allowed me to do that: It is extremely powerful, but it is also so small that I could set it up anywhere.

“When I got the rig a few days before our rehearsals, I was blown away by how great it sounded. The first show was great, and getting the console really dialed was fun. The LV1 sounds so good live, which is amazing considering how small it is. Also, I had already owned a large arsenal of Waves plugins before using the Waves LV1 mixer, and it was great to start using them so seamlessly inside the LV1.”

[Waves Cloud MX Audio Mixer Audio Adopts NDI for Media Productions in the Cloud] (opens in new tab)

The ability to easily do virtual soundcheck anywhere is one of the LV1’s key benefits for Peters. “One thing I love about the LV1 is that I can sit around on a day off, bring two of my Pelican cases into a hotel room, hook up the rig, and use virtual soundcheck from a previous show recorded with Reaper. I then listen to my mix and then tweak it even more, without a PA. Just plug in some headphones and mix away, change presets, change effects and I get what I really want, without wasting time in a venue—a lifesaver when I simply don’t have enough time on the day of the show. I can get the results I want anywhere I am—as long as I have some headphones and power plugs, I’m good to go.”

(Image credit: Waves)

Peters’ eMotion LV1 setup fits in four Pelican cases. His main FOH case includes a Waves Axis One computer; a SoundGrid Extreme Server-C; a Waves FIT Controller (a tactile control surface custom designed for the LV1), and an HP Touchscreen enclosed in an OCD Labs Custom Case. His second Pelican carries a SoundStudio STG-1608 for I/O at FOH. “I wanted something that had more than four outputs, and this seemed like the best fit. There’s also a second Axis One for backup purposes and a second Extreme Server-C for redundancy. I’m also using two DSPRO StageGrid 4000’s on stage, with the capability of doing up to 64 channels.”

[Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre] (opens in new tab)

Peters’ favorite plugins to use within the eMotion LV1 include the H-Delay Hybrid Delay. The FOH engineer also uses a wide array of Waves solutions to bring Queensryche's music to life, including the Waves Doubler and CLA Epic plug-in on lead vocals and the H-Comp Hybrid Compressor and Vitamin Sonic Enhancer on drums.

“The fact I can now take my entire FOH rig and fly with it anywhere in the world is amazing,” Peters summed up. “Since my Pelican cases are less than 70 pounds each, I can go do any show and know that I will have the same rocking performance at every venue. With the eMotion LV1, I have the consistency and confidence of bringing my own console with me to every gig I do.”