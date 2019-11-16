KanexPro’s Multiview KVM Switches Now Available

The What: KanexPro has released the 4K Quad Multiview 4X1 KVM Switch and the Multiview 4X1 KVM Switch.

KanexPro 4K Quad Multiview 4X1 KVM Switch (Image credit: KanexPro)

The What Else: The 4K Quad Multiview 4X1 KVM Switch allows for the processor to tile four 1080p hosts onto a single 4K display, allowing for each quadrant to be displayed in their native resolution. The KanexPro Multiview 4X1 KVM KVM Switch allows the system to tile four 1080p hosts onto a single 1080p display.

“With the KanexPro Multiview KVM Switches, users can keep the control room neat by connecting up to four host sources to our multi-window processors to a single monitor or display,” said Manny Hernandez, senior product manager for KanexPro. “Taking control of four separate servers, DVRs, computers, or media players with a single mouse and keyboard has never been easier with mouse hovering and window selection.”

The Bottom Line: With KanexPro’s Multiview KVM Switches, users can connect up to four host sources to the multi-window processors which can support 1080p or 4K resolutions to a single monitor or display. The processor supports four host devices in 4K/60Hz resolution through a single HDMI output. The Multiview functionality provides real-time control of the four connected host devices while using a single mouse keyboard combo.