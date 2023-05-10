Kandao Released an All-In-One AI Conferencing Device. Here's What to Know

Meet the Kandao Meeting Ultra and Meeting Ultra Standard, its latest 360 conferencing devices. The Kandao Meeting Ultra is an all-in-one AI conference device with dual FHD touchscreen, delivering a solution for inclusive hybrid meetings. The Meeting Ultra Standard is a screen-less version released together with the Kandao Meeting Ultra.

The Kandao Meeting Ultra supports more immersive and inclusive hybrid collaborations where participants can have face-to-face eye contact, get visual cues, and participate in the conversation in real-time.

"At Kandao Tech, we believe that hybrid work is not just a temporary trend but a long-term reality that requires deliberate and thoughtful consideration from companies," said Dan Chen, CEO of Kandao Tech. "The Kandao Meeting Ultra and Meeting Ultra Standard were designed with this in mind, providing the ultimate solution for hybrid meetings. We're excited to offer companies the tools they need to foster innovation and success in the hybrid work era."

(Image credit: Kandao)

Kandao Meeting Ultra and Meeting Ultra Standard Features: