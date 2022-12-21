K2 Joins Salas O’Brien, Expanding Technology and Acoustic Design Services

Salas O’Brien (opens in new tab) announced that K2 (opens in new tab) has joined the company. This expands Salas O’Brien’s presence to 60 North American offices with more than 1,750 team members and 380 registered professionals—including over a dozen Certified Technology Specialists.

This merger increases the combined team’s ability to provide comprehensive, multi-disciplinary services like acoustical design, electronic safety and security system design, and customized audiovisual solutions. K2’s capabilities and portfolio complement Salas O’Brien’s existing technology and acoustics team, which grew significantly when Idibri joined the organization one year ago.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

As the next step in Salas O’Brien’s strategy to be local everywhere, with international resources, the K2 team will continue to be managed by its current leaders and will adopt the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period.

“Technology and acoustics are vital for enhancing human connection in the built environment,” said Darin Anderson, Salas O’Brien chairman and CEO. “This service touches every industry sector. Adding this experienced team with outstanding leadership demonstrates our commitment to being a future-focused firm that is engineered for impact.”

Salas O’Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the most respected engineering firm in the world, as measured by clients and team members.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

“K2 and Salas O’Brien share similar values, and I have tremendous respect for their approach to teamwork and client service,” said Deb Britton, K2 CEO and founding principal. “We are very excited to unite with Salas O’Brien and build a future with even more opportunities for our team members and clients.”

This merger marks the seventh company to join Salas O’Brien in 2022.