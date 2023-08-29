JUST IN: Hall Technologies Names Ken Eagle as CEO

Hall Technologies has named vice president of technology Ken Eagle its new CEO in a leadership reorganization. An industry veteran, Eagle has been with Hall Technologies since July 2021 and has helped enhance the company’s product portfolio and launch new holistic solutions.

“I’m honored to be named CEO and look forward to continuing the legacy that Hall Technologies has created over the last thirty years,” said Eagle. “This reorganization will allow us to maintain our industry focus, expand our product offerings, and continue to provide best-in-class products and service to our clients.”

Eagle replaces Jason Schwartz, who served as CEO since 2020. Hall Technologies CFO Matt Kingsley will take on additional leadership responsibilities, with vice president of sales and marketing Hal Truax also leaving the company.

“I want to thank Jason and Hal for their leadership over the last several years,” said Hall Technologies board chairwoman Monica King. “We believe in Ken and Matt’s strategic vision and are confident that this change in leadership will support the company’s long-term goals and help take Hall Technologies to the next level.”

Hall Technologies specializes in creating accessible AV solutions in a range of verticals including education, corporate, and hospitality applications. In 2021, Hall Technologies moved its headquarters to Dallas and opened a new, innovative experience center, where customers can interact with its products and technologies first-hand.