Journal of Retail Analytics Q2 2016 Released

PRI released the quarterly Journal of Retail Analytics.



PRI's Journal of Retail Analytics is a comprehensive quarterly publication that provides a snapshot of the economy as it impacts retailers and consumers. In addition, the Journal examines trends in the use of retail analytics and details developments in the digital communications industry. Articles include commentary from distinguished guest columnists, thought-provoking case studies, network profiles, and more.

The Journal covers a variety of topics, including: digital satisfaction in the experience economy, analysis on the omni-channel world, tips on accuracy, audits and data, and an analysis of size in digital signage.