Jetbuilt Unveils Payment Platform Designed to Streamline Transactions

Jetbuilt released Jetpay, a payment platform designed to streamline financial transactions and empower integrators to capitalize on recurring revenue opportunities. Jetpay simplifies payment processing, enabling systems integrators to focus on delivering exceptional project outcomes while creating a reliable revenue stream.

Jetpay offers seamless payment management for audiovisual projects, service calls, and recurring support packages, all within Jetbuilt’s unified platform. With Jetpay, clients can effortlessly sign proposals and change orders while handling deposits, progress payments and final balances in a single, frictionless process. Payments are updated in real-time throughout the Jetbuilt ecosystem, ensuring project managers stay informed about the latest client payment statuses. As a result, Jetpay creates a complete ecosystem to streamline workflows with accounting and business solutions. This improves cash flow and empowers integrators to provide ongoing, value-driven services to their clients.

Once a project or service call is completed, service technicians can utilize Jetpay to securely collect payments directly within the Jetbuilt platform, ensuring immediate and reliable payment. Systems integrators can utilize Jetpay to accept payments via ACH transfers and major credit cards. Jetpay provides transparent pricing with no monthly fees for active accounts and a competitive flat-rate fee for all major credit cards, including Amex.

In addition to simplifying payments, Jetpay is designed to boost recurring revenues by enabling integrators to effortlessly sell and manage long-term system support plans. The payments for these plans are automated on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis, requiring no additional actions once set up. This automation eliminates administrative burdens and ensures a steady cash flow for integrators.

“Integrators often face challenges collecting client payments, whether it’s an initial deposit or a mid-project draw,” said Paul Dexter, chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “Jetbuilt streamlines this process, reducing friction and ensuring financial stability. Once a payment is received, project managers are automatically notified, signaling it’s time to roll the trucks. This seamless integration aligns payments with project execution, keeping operations smooth and efficient."

Jetpay includes robust chargeback protection, defending against payment disputes and ensuring reliable and secure transactions. Payments are synchronized in real-time across the Jetbuilt ecosystem, keeping project managers informed about the current status of client payments. The platform’s seamless integration with the Jetbuilt API allows data to sync across third-party applications, providing a cohesive and efficient financial management experience.