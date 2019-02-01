JBL Professional Wins at the 2019 NAMM TEC Awards

Coming out of 2018 with the highest revenue growth in the 70-year history of JBL, the VTX A12W loudspeakers and JBL 3 Series MkII studio monitors earn prestigious 2019 TEC Awards.

Harman Professional Solutions's JBL Professional live sound reinforcement and recording monitors earned the 2019 Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement.

The 34th annual TEC Awards honored best-in-class products in the professional audio community, and were presented at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on Jan. 26, 2019. JBL VTX A12W loudspeakers earned the 2019 TEC Award in the Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers category, and JBL 3 Series MkII studio monitors earned the 2019 TEC Award in the Studio Monitors category. The wins represent the first time multiple JBL products have been honored at the ceremony since 2006.

“We are honored by these remarkable wins for JBL at the 2019 NAMM TEC Awards,” said Erik Tarkiainen, vice president of global marketing, Harman Professional Solutions. “2018 was a groundbreaking year for JBL with record sales numbers—the highest in JBL’s 70-year history. These awards continue our momentum of tremendous growth and innovation, and we appreciate the support from our partners as we continue to move the industry forward in 2019.”

“The market has shown us how powerful products like the VTX A12, A8 and the JBL 3 Series MkII are from a sales standpoint,” said Andy Flint, vice president of tour & performing arts, Harman Professional Solutions. “The wins at the 2019 TEC Awards only bolster the confidence we have in our products and the immensely talented teams behind them. From groundbreaking acoustic research to cutting-edge product development, we are committed to creating the most innovative and powerful audio solutions in the industry.”

The win comes on the same day JBL Professional’s VerTec line array system was inducted into the TECnology Hall of Fame at the 2019 NAMM show.