JBL Professional Introduces New Loudspeakers

HARMAN Professional Solutions has added two new loudspeaker to its JBL Professional PRX900 Series powered portable PA family. This expands the lineup to include seven models: five powered loudspeakers and two powered subwoofers to support even more needs and applications.

The new JBL PRX925 and PRX935 loudspeakers are aligned to existing PRX900 models by integrating advanced acoustics, comprehensive DSP, power performance and durability, and complete BLE control via the JBL Pro Connect app.

[Pro AV Takes Center Stage in Sports Bars and Live Music Venues]

The PRX925 is a two-way, dual 15-inch system that delivers clarity and definition at maximum volume as well as unprecedented SPL and low-frequency performance, making it ideal for larger spaces that can utilize additional low-end support.

As a three-way, single 15-inch system, the PRX935 ensures exceptional mid-frequency range performance and vocal clarity at full volume. This makes it an ideal system for houses of worship, corporate AV providers, or anyone that needs to provide powerful, room-filling sound.

Both speakers are easily managed by the powerful JBL Pro Connect app or the onboard color LCD that both include a 12-band parametric EQ for system tuning; integrated dbx Automatic Feedback Suppression, and more. Both models were designed to withstand the rigors of the road. They are enclosed in an 18mm birch cabinet with optimized bracing for smooth, accurate low-end response.

[Subwoofers: Pick Your Spot]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re thrilled to offer these new PRX models to our customers,” said Brandon Knudsen, senior product manager, portable PA loudspeakers. “Since launching the family, we have continually looked for opportunities to make the system more versatile to support even more applications and requirements. These new speakers are perfect for a wide range of new and expanded use cases and we can’t wait to start seeing them at work, supporting our users.”