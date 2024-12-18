Jatan Shah, QSC President Discusses $1.2 Billion Acquisition of QSC by Acuity

Watch the video below for the full interview.

Jatan Shah, QSC President & AVIXA Incoming 2025 Chair of the Board of Directors, discusses the announcement in October of the $1.2 billion acquisition of QSC by Acuity Brands with AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis. Topics discussed include what the acquisition of QSC means for the AV Industry, opportunities for QSC as part of Acuity Intelligent Spaces in accelerating growth and expanding into new markets, what role AI will continue to play in future Q-SYS product development under Acuity, the QSC brand under Acuity, and more. See below for some highlights, and watch the video for the full interview.

Shah explained to those unaware of Acuity Brands before the announcement of the QSC acquisition, "They're a market-leading industrial technology company based out of Atlanta, Georgia. They have two business segments. One is the Acuity Brands lighting, and the second is the Intelligent Spaces Group. They design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a difference in people's lives, and they're excited to be part of this future.

Shah continued, "This is a pivotal moment in the way we think about this because, as an AV industry, we've been talking about convergence with it for the last 15 years, 20 years or so. This is a moment where we are actually expanding beyond our traditional AV, where we are talking about adjacent industries. This is an example of how a technology play can expand AV into the spaces and make a real impact on the end users. So the way we are looking at it is that there are QSC's expertise in audio, video, and control. I mean, combining the acuities innovations in space technologies that help build smarter, more efficient, and people-centric solutions for end users. And when we think about our AV industry, we are uniquely positioned to harness the eyes and ears of every environment, and that's the data we have access to that unlocks transformative opportunities. Then, you collaborate with Acuity on what they do from their data-driven and sustainable solutions approach. It's a great combination of the two worlds. Joining Acuity is a new, exciting chapter for us, and we are just aligned in our focus to use technology and data to reimagine and elevate the potential of connected spaces."

